Adam Cole Forced to Pull Out of AEW WrestleDream Due to Ankle Injury

Last week, fans witnessed Adam Cole sustaining an injury while rushing to assist MJF in his bout against Samoa Joe. The incident occurred when Cole jumped from the entrance ramp to the floor near the ring. Both Cole and MJF made an appearance on Dynamite this evening, where they spoke about the injury.

According to Cole, his ankle suffered severe damage, including torn ligaments, and he is slated for surgery. Though Cole was on the verge of announcing that they would forfeit the tag titles, MJF interjected, declaring he would defend the titles alone in a handicap match at the upcoming pay-per-view.