Adam Cole Forced to Pull Out of AEW WrestleDream Due to Ankle Injury

Last week, fans witnessed Adam Cole sustaining an injury while rushing to assist MJF in his bout against Samoa Joe. The incident occurred when Cole jumped from the entrance ramp to the floor near the ring. Both Cole and MJF made an appearance on Dynamite this evening, where they spoke about the injury.
According to Cole, his ankle suffered severe damage, including torn ligaments, and he is slated for surgery. Though Cole was on the verge of announcing that they would forfeit the tag titles, MJF interjected, declaring he would defend the titles alone in a handicap match at the upcoming pay-per-view.
⚡ AEW Dynamite Live Results For September 27th, 2023
Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Sep 27, 2023 10:29PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com