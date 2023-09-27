AEW WrestleDream Shakeup After Moxley Injury; Ref Rick Knox Under Fire

Last week's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam resulted in a surprising turn of events as Rey Fenix triumphed over Jon Moxley, claiming the International Championship. Originally, Moxley was slated to retain the title, but an early injury led to a last-minute alteration in the match's outcome. It's suspected that Moxley may have suffered a concussion during the contest.

A report from Fightful Select indicates that Moxley's on-the-fly decision to drop the title had significant repercussions for AEW's upcoming plans. Initially, Moxley was scheduled to be challenged by a non-AEW talent at WrestleDream. However, this angle was scrapped immediately following his loss. The identity of the would-be challenger remains undisclosed. As for Fenix, he won't be appearing on tonight's episode of Dynamite but is set to participate in a Four-Way tag team match with his brother Penta at WrestleDream to vie for a shot at the AEW tag team titles.

The report further mentions that referee Rick Knox is under scrutiny for failing to make the initial count for Moxley after the change in plans. Unlike WWE referees, who generally treat matches as legitimate contests, Knox's blunder not only gave away the intended finish but also compelled Fenix to execute another move on an already-injured Moxley to secure the win. This isn't the first time Knox has been criticized for such an oversight.