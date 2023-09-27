Inside Buzz on Potential Bout to Join AEW WrestleDream Lineup

Fightful Select is circulating whispers about a yet-to-be-confirmed bout slated for AEW WrestleDream this weekend. Per the report, the preliminary idea as of the previous weekend was to feature a clash between Wheeler Yuta and Ricky Starks.
The match has not yet been officially unveiled by AEW for the pay-per-view lineup. The spectacle is set to take place on Sunday, October 1, at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and will be available for live viewing on pay-per-view.
