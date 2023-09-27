WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Inside Buzz on Potential Bout to Join AEW WrestleDream Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2023

Fightful Select is circulating whispers about a yet-to-be-confirmed bout slated for AEW WrestleDream this weekend. Per the report, the preliminary idea as of the previous weekend was to feature a clash between Wheeler Yuta and Ricky Starks.

The match has not yet been officially unveiled by AEW for the pay-per-view lineup. The spectacle is set to take place on Sunday, October 1, at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and will be available for live viewing on pay-per-view.

Tags: #aew #wrestledream

