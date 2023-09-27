NWA Legend Joyce Grable Transitioning into Hospice Care

NWA legend Joyce Grable, renowned for her in-ring career spanning the 1970s and 1980s, is reportedly transitioning into hospice care, according to PWInsider. At 70 years old, Grable is set to receive hospice services in the state of Georgia.

She enjoyed a longstanding tag team partnership with Wendi Richter. Grable secured the NWA United States Women's Championship on one occasion and captured the NWA Women's World Tag Team Championship six times—splitting the honors three times with Richter and three times with her other teammate Vicki Williams.

Active in the wrestling circuit from 1971 to 1991, Grable primarily competed in NWA territories. In addition to her work with NWA, she took part in a 10-woman battle royal at AWA WrestleRock 86, among other notable bouts for the promotion. Her illustrious career has earned her induction into multiple prestigious halls of fame, including the NWA Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The Grable family has indicated that Joyce would appreciate receiving letters and cards from her friends and fans. Those interested in sending their well wishes can address them to:

Joyce Grable

5543 Bevis Road

Franklin, GA 30217

WNS extends our heartfelt wishes to Grable and her loved ones during this challenging time.