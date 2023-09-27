WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Malakai Black Clarifies Injury Status, Denies Having Bad Back

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2023

Malakai Black Clarifies Injury Status, Denies Having Bad Back

In a recent update on Instagram Stories, Malakai Black refuted ongoing speculation about having a problematic back. Instead, he acknowledged having a 'slight calf tear' and 'hyperextension' in his knee.

He penned: "Something that I want to quickly address. I understand this is done from a perspective of caring, and I appreciate the fact that people care and that it comes from a good place. About a year ago, I made a video about rehabbing a back injury that I have. The video shows the process and strengthening my back. After the video was posted, people started bringing up this idea, ‘Oh, he has a bad back, therefore, ABC,’ which is not the case at all. For some reason, that has found its way back and the narrative is ‘he has not had singles matches because he has a bad back and nearly retired.’ That’s not true. Why I’m not having singles matches? I don’t know. I think it’s because they want House of Black to do six-mans. I was not in six-mans to hide a non-existing injury. Rest assured, I do not have a bad back and the reason I am home right now is because, well, due to a minor injury. I had a slight calf tear and a hyperextension in my knee, which is almost nursed back and almost ready to go back on the road. I appreciate the concern, but the reality is, I’m fine, and you will see me sooner rather than later."

Kenny Omega Criticizes Fans for Lack of Support When Wrestlers Switch Promotions

Kenny Omega, AEW's Executive Vice President, took to Twitter today to discuss the divisive loyalties among wrestling fans, particularly betw [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2023 02:06PM

Source: instagram.com
Tags: #aew #malakai black

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84205/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π