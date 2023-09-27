Malakai Black Clarifies Injury Status, Denies Having Bad Back

In a recent update on Instagram Stories, Malakai Black refuted ongoing speculation about having a problematic back. Instead, he acknowledged having a 'slight calf tear' and 'hyperextension' in his knee.

He penned: "Something that I want to quickly address. I understand this is done from a perspective of caring, and I appreciate the fact that people care and that it comes from a good place. About a year ago, I made a video about rehabbing a back injury that I have. The video shows the process and strengthening my back. After the video was posted, people started bringing up this idea, ‘Oh, he has a bad back, therefore, ABC,’ which is not the case at all. For some reason, that has found its way back and the narrative is ‘he has not had singles matches because he has a bad back and nearly retired.’ That’s not true. Why I’m not having singles matches? I don’t know. I think it’s because they want House of Black to do six-mans. I was not in six-mans to hide a non-existing injury. Rest assured, I do not have a bad back and the reason I am home right now is because, well, due to a minor injury. I had a slight calf tear and a hyperextension in my knee, which is almost nursed back and almost ready to go back on the road. I appreciate the concern, but the reality is, I’m fine, and you will see me sooner rather than later."