WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Rob Van Dam's Future in AEW Discussed by Tony Khan After Recent Collision Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2023

Rob Van Dam's Future in AEW Discussed by Tony Khan After Recent Collision Appearance

Rob Van Dam took part in his second AEW match during the September 23 edition of Collision, following his FTW Championship bout with Jack Perry on August 9's episode of Dynamite.

In the latest Collision episode, the seasoned wrestler joined forces with HOOK to secure a win over Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

During a media call preceding Tuesday's WrestleDream event, Khan shared insights into RVD's AEW journey, stating:

"RVD was a great part of it, the Michigan fans were very excited to see him, and he got a great reaction from a live arena, and the show did a great rating."

"I think he's been with us on a show-by-show basis. We've thoroughly enjoyed his presence, and I'm definitely open to having Rob back in the near future. As I mentioned to him just this past weekend, he’s doing an exceptional job and we look forward to welcoming him back whenever he's available and it’s mutually beneficial."

Kenny Omega Criticizes Fans for Lack of Support When Wrestlers Switch Promotions

Kenny Omega, AEW's Executive Vice President, took to Twitter today to discuss the divisive loyalties among wrestling fans, particularly betw [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2023 02:06PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #rvd #rob van dam #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84202/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π