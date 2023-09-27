Rob Van Dam's Future in AEW Discussed by Tony Khan After Recent Collision Appearance

Rob Van Dam took part in his second AEW match during the September 23 edition of Collision, following his FTW Championship bout with Jack Perry on August 9's episode of Dynamite.

In the latest Collision episode, the seasoned wrestler joined forces with HOOK to secure a win over Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

During a media call preceding Tuesday's WrestleDream event, Khan shared insights into RVD's AEW journey, stating:

"RVD was a great part of it, the Michigan fans were very excited to see him, and he got a great reaction from a live arena, and the show did a great rating."

"I think he's been with us on a show-by-show basis. We've thoroughly enjoyed his presence, and I'm definitely open to having Rob back in the near future. As I mentioned to him just this past weekend, he’s doing an exceptional job and we look forward to welcoming him back whenever he's available and it’s mutually beneficial."