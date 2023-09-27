Kenny Omega Criticizes Fans for Lack of Support When Wrestlers Switch Promotions

Kenny Omega, AEW's Executive Vice President, took to Twitter today to discuss the divisive loyalties among wrestling fans, particularly between AEW and WWE supporters. Notably, most fans appreciate both promotions.

The tweet from Omega came just a day after Jade Cargill's move from AEW to WWE was made public:

“This may be news to a lot of fans out there, but when one wrestler goes from one company to another, we tend to always wish them the best and cheer for them while they embark on their new journey. Genuinely. It’s embarrassing and shameful that some fans aren’t capable of the same.”