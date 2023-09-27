Tony Khan Reports Soaring Merchandise Sales for ROH World Tag Team Champions Better Than You Bay Bay

MJF & Adam Cole, also known as Better Than You Bay Bay, have clearly struck a chord with fans, even headlining AEW's record-breaking event All In just a month ago.

In a media call to hype AEW WrestleDream, Khan touched on MJF's transformation after his lengthy tenure as a reviled heel. He commented,

“You don’t have to hate him anymore because ‘he’s our scumbag.’ That’s something that has really been embraced by the fans and it’s shown because Better Than You Bay Bay has sold an ungodly amount of merchandise and they continue to rack up that merch money for us, which is awesome. They get these massive reactions and it’s befitting of a top star and, in this case, a fan favorite.”

Khan also mentioned that an update on Cole's WrestleDream participation, following his recent injury, will be made during tonight's AEW Dynamite episode.