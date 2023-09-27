Tony Khan Addresses Absence of Wardlow from AEW Programming

Former TNT Champion Wardlow has been noticeably absent from AEW shows since relinquishing his title to Luchasaurus on the inaugural episode of Collision in June 2023.

Known as Mr. Mayhem, Wardlow had gained significant popularity by early 2022. However, his show-stopping performance at Double Or Nothing, where he defeated his former ally MJF, was largely eclipsed by off-screen developments concerning MJF, causing Wardlow to miss multiple months of action.

In a recent pre-WrestleDream media call, Tony Khan spoke about Wardlow's current standing with AEW. Khan confirmed that Wardlow remains an integral part of the promotion, saying, “Wardlow is a great star for us. He’s been one of the greatest TNT Champions and a great star. I’m a very big fan of Wardlow and he will surely be back on AEW TV when the time is right and he’s still very much a part of what we’re doing here.”