WWE NXT Results for September 26

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner.

WWE NXT RESULTS (9/26/2023)

The John Cena-led "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs to get this week's show underway. We shoot inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to this week's show.

NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals

Butch vs. Joe Coffey

Now we head to the ring for our opening contest, which is the finals of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. We see The Meta-Four and Noam Dar dressed in all white in the luxury box inside the venue.

Butch's theme hits and "The Brawling Brutes" member makes his way to the ring. He settles in the ring. His theme dies down. Joe Coffey comes out next accompanied by Gallus. He settles in the ring and his entrance tune fades down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The winner advances to NXT No Mercy this weekend to challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. We see "The Viewing Party" set up backstage. Butch slaps Coffey early. The fans chant "You got Butch-slapped!"

Coffey starts to fight back, but Butch cuts him off and remains in control of the offense. He taunts and mocks Coffey at one point, which pops the crowd. He slaps an armbar on Coffey and while Mark Coffey distracts the ref, Wolfgang sneaks in with a cheap shot. Coffey takes over in the ring.

We see one-third of The Brawling Brutes take back over, knocking Coffey out to the floor and hitting a big diving splash. Back in the ring, Butch continues to work over Coffey. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang both jump on the apron, but the ref catches them and ejects them from ringside. We head to a mid-match commercial on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Coffey taking over Butch. At one point, Booker calls Coffey by the name of Joe Gacy. Vic corrects him, but then does it seconds later. Booker either didn't catch it or chose not to bust his chops back. They should change one of those names.

Butch hits a big shot and now both guys are down. Seconds later, Butch hits his Bitter End finisher and scores the pin fall victory. With the win, Butch advances to challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship at NXT No Mercy.

Winner and ADVANCING to challenge for NXT Heritage Cup: Butch

Dominik Mysterio Gets Some Upsetting News

We shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, who has a black eye. He talks about retaining his title over Dragon Lee on Raw.

Dom Dom gloats about having a free Saturday, but is informed that he will be defending his title at NXT No Mercy against the winner of tonight's triple-threat match between Axiom, Tyler Bate and Dragon Lee. Dom storms off upset.

Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

It's time to see if Vic or Booker will call the next guy Joe Coffey at some point, as Trick Williams heads down to the ring to an awesome "Whoop that Trick!" chant to the beat of his theme song. He is up next against Joe Gacy.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break as the charismatic Trick settles into the squared circle. When we return from the break, we see The Family doing their weekly Goodfellas / Sopanos impression eating dinner.

We see Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo arrive and sit down with them. They tell them to have a drink while they wait for the others. We then shoot back inside the CWC where The Schism theme hits and out comes Joe Gacy accompanied by Ava Raine.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Booker and Vic joke immediately about making sure they get Gacy's name right during this one. The fans break out in another "Whoop that Trick!" chant as Trick gets off to a hot start.

Gacy slows Trick down and gets him on the mat in a submission attempt. Trick eventually escapes and seconds later comes off the ropes and nearly be-heads Gacy. He goes for the cover and gets the win in a very quick match.

After the match, Trick is interviewed in the ring. He is asked about the main event at NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. Trick picks 'Melo to win. He says 'Melo has his championship. He says it's time he goes and gets his. He walks off.

Winner: Trick Williams

Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs

We shoot backstage to McKenzie Mitchell who is standing by with Blair Davenport. She sends a message to Gigi Dolin ahead of their match tonight. She tells her to watch what she does later this evening.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Baron Corbin hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. As he makes his way down to the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Andre Chase and Duke Hudson walking when they are approached by Jacy Jane. They ask how Thea Hail is doing because she won't respond to their texts. Thea Hail walks up all dressed up.

Chase goes to yell at her but then stops himself and says she looks great. Hail says she feels like a grown ass woman for the first time. Jacy says if you like that, wait until you see her new ring gear later tonight.

Now we return inside the CWC, where Josh Briggs' theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Fallon Henley and Brooks Jensen. Briggs settles in the ring and his music dies down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Briggs gets the early offensive advantage over Corbin. The action spills out to the floor where Briggs runs Corbin into the barricade. Back in the ring, Briggs continues to take it to Corbin, running over him after coming off the ropes.

Seconds later Corbin takes over and hits a big choke slam for a close near fall. He enjoys a minute or offensive dominance and then easily finishes off Briggs for the win. After the match, he gets on the mic and addresses Bron Breakker ahead of their showdown at No Mercy.

From there, Corbin is cut off by the theme music for Bron Breakker. Out comes the former multiple-time NXT Champion. He steps in the ring and the two immediately starting duking it out. Officials separate them as fans chant "Let them fight!" We head to another commercial break.

Winner: Baron Corbin

An In-Depth Look At Lynch vs. Stratton II

When we return from the break, we see Trick Williams walking backstage. He heads into Shawn Michaels locker room to talk, presumably about the title he said he needed to begin going after earlier.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then introduce a lengthy video package looking at the Extreme Rules showdown for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton.

Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. Bronco Lima & Lucien Price

After the video package wraps up, we return inside the CWC where we see Tank Ledger and Hank Walker in the ring. The theme for their opponents plays and out led by Scrypts comes Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running to see which one of these teams will earn themselves a spot at the table with The Family and Los Lotharios to determine who will challenge for the NXT Tag-Team Championships.

We see Tank and Lucien kick things off for their respective teams. Tank jumps into the early offensive lead, but it isn't long before Lucien takes over. Lucien hits a big stomp and then tags in Nima, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Tank.

Hank tags in and gets in some offense, however Scrypts interferes and this leads to Bronco and Lucien hitting their power double-team finisher for the pin fall victory in our third consecutive three minute match.

Winners: Bronco Lima & Lucien Price

Blair Davenport Attacks Gigi Dolin

We shoot backstage and we see Gigi Dolin stretching and getting ready for her scheduled match later tonight. In comes Blair Davenport as the lights go out.

We hear some fighting and the lights come back on. We see Dolin laid out with Davenport standing over her laughing. We head to another commercial break after this.

Strap Match

Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

As we return from the break, we see The Family and Los Lotharios at their meal when up comes The Creed Brothers. They join the table. The Family says nothing has been decided yet regarding the titles and No Mercy.

Back inside the CWC, we shoot backstage where we see Axiom and Tyler Bate talking about their high stakes triple-threat match with Dragon Lee later tonight to determine Dominik Mysterio's challenger for the North American title.

In comes Trick Williams, who informs them that the triple-threat match later tonight is now a four-way showdown. He tells them he'll see them out there. Now we return inside the venue where Eddy Thorpe makes his way out, as does Dijak.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this Strap Match. Both guys are hooked to the strap and they start getting after it. We see Thorpe's family watching on from ringside. We see Thorpe dominating the offense early on, taking it to Dijak.

Dijak starts to take over, as he dumps Thorpe out to the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this Strap Match continues. When we return, we see Dijak beating down Thorpe badly in front of his family, including some youngsters who get emotional.

Moments later, however, we see Thorpe take over in the ring. He comes off the top-rope with an elbow drop and gets the win. After the match, Dijak attacks Thorpe again.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer

Now we shoot backstage and we see Jacy Jane knock on Thea Hail's locker room door. She asks her if she's got her new ring gear on yet and asks how it looks. Hail says almost and it looks great. We head to a commercial break, with Hail scheduled to be in action when we return.

When we return from the break, Dani Palmer's theme hits and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. Vic Joseph informs us that due to Blair Davenport's attack of Gigi Dolin earlier tonight, Dolin is not cleared to compete. Davenport yanks Vic's headset off and taunts Gigi.

The theme for Chase University hits and out comes Jacy Jane. The theme stops and now a new theme song for Thea Hail hits. Out she comes in her new, revealing ring attire. She heads to the ring for a one-on-one showdown against Dani Palmer with Jane by her side.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two mix it up with fast-paced back-and-forth action early on. In another quick, three-minute match, we see Hail finish this one off with her arm bar finisher for the win. After the match, we see Chase and Hudson watching from the rafters. Jane blows them a kiss.

Winner: Thea Hail

NXT North American Championship Eliminator

Dragon Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Axiom vs. Trick Williams

We shoot backstage to an excited Trick Williams excited to talk to Carmelo Hayes about his win earlier tonight and opportunity to earn a title shot momentarily. Hayes is busy dealing with an important text about his contract signing tonight.

Now we return inside the CWC where Axiom's theme hits and out he comes for our scheduled four-way showdown to determine Dominik Mysterio's challenger for his NXT North American Championship defense at NXT No Mercy 2023 this weekend.

As Axiom settles inside the squared circle for this high stakes showdown, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Baron Corbin being stopped before leaving the building. He is asked about Bron Breakker. He says Breakker is trying to intimidate people but he doesn't scare him. Breakker appears out of nowhere and they brawl like crazy backstage.

From there, we return inside the CWC where we see all four men in the ring. Trick Williams, Axiom, Dragon Lee and Tyler Bate. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Trick and Bate powder out to the floor, leaving Axiom and Dragon Lee alone to duke it out in the ring.

Trick ends up in the ring and he and Bate slap a submission on Dragon Lee at the same time. Axiom jumps in and slaps in one as well and we have a four-way submission attempt going on. They all break it up and Trick starts to take out everyone one-by-one. He roars to the crowd as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see everyone in this match get a turn at a near-finish. We get a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant that is bleeped off the broadcast at one point. In the end, Trick Williams capitalizes and picks up the win. With the victory, Trick moves on to challenge Dom this weekend for the NXT North American Championship. Big breakout night for Trick.

Winner and ADVANCING to NXT North American Championship match: Trick Williams

No Mercy Contract Signing Between Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov

Once the match ends, we return to The Family who is at their meal with The Creed Brothers, Los Lotharios and now Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. They ask which team is getting the title opportunity for this weekend. It is decided that all the teams get the chance, as it will be a four-way title bout.

Now we return backstage where Dominik Mysterio is interviewed about Trick Williams earning the title shot. He vows he will whoop that Trick like he did Dragon Lee on Raw this week. He tells Shawn Michaels he doesn't run NXT, he does. Dragon Lee appears out of nowhere and decks Dom-Dom.

From there, we see Carmelo Hayes walking the hallways as his contract signing for No Mercy is up next. An excited Trick Williams walks up to him and this time 'Melo makes some time for him. The two talk excitedly about how they're both gonna leave No Mercy as champions. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, Vic Joseph speed-reads through updates to the lineup for the NXT No Mercy 2023 premiun live event scheduled for this weekend. We return inside the CWC where Ilja Dragunov's theme hits and out he comes to the ring. He settles inside and his music dies down.

The familiar sounds of Carmelo Hayes' theme hits. Out comes the reigning and defending NXT World Champion to sign the contract for his scheduled title defense at No Mercy. He gets in the ring and tells Dragunov there's nothing left to say. He says let's just sign the contract and get ready to fight this weekend.

Dragunov talks about how Hayes is at the wrong place and the wrong time. Dragunov says he's going to take the title from Hayes at No Mercy. He tells Hayes he can see him struggle outside of his comfort zone. He promises he will learn real pain. Hayes talks about struggling with his confidence but only for a minute and then he checked himself.

Hayes says real pain is Dragunov believing his own hype. He thinks he won at Great American Bash, but says he and these people all know that is not true. Dragunov says this Saturday is his destiny. Dragunov asks what Hayes is gonna do when he doesn't stay down on Saturday. When he shoots his best shot and misses.

'Melo tells Dragunov it's not about how many veins you can pop out of your head. He says "I am him." He says he's not the same as the guys he's beaten before. He says he's not Bron or Trick. Everyone ooh's and ahh's. He realizes what he just said by his facial reaction but he keeps on. Dragunov signs the contract.

Fans chant "Melo's gonna miss!" Dragunov's veins pop out of his head one more time as he delivers his final message to Hayes. "Long like the czar!" Hayes stands up and signs the contract. Hayes says Dragunov can be a champ. He says he can't be one as good as him though. He raises the title and they stare each other down.

NXT No Mercy Update, Wild Brawl Ends This Week's Show

We are told Dragon Lee will be special ref for Dom-Trick on Saturday. We see another shot of Breakker and Corbin having a wild brawl in the parking lot. Bron goes to spear Corbin but he moves and Bron spears a car door. Corbin picks him up and slams him into a garage door. Breakker fights back and slams Corbin on the hood of a car.

Corbin chokeslams Breakker on top of a car. Breakker sits up like The Undertaker and jumps on Corbin's back. They continue to fight back inside the venue. They crash through a wall into Shawn Michaels' office. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!