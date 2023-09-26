AEW WrestleDream to be Broadcast in Selected Public Venues

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

AEW issued the following press statement:

“AEW: WrestleDream” PPV Available in Select Out-Of-Home Establishments this Sunday, October 1

Sept. 26, 2023 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring AEW’s highly-anticipated “AEW: WrestleDream” pay-per-view event to select out-of-home establishments across North American this Sunday, October 1 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The inaugural “AEW: WrestleDream” event will honor New Japan Pro-Wrestling's (NJPW) founder, Antonio Inoki, on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

To locate a participating establishment, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.

The card for “AEW: WrestleDream” includes the following exciting match-ups: