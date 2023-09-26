WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW WrestleDream to be Broadcast in Selected Public Venues
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023
AEW issued the following press statement:
“AEW: WrestleDream” PPV Available in Select Out-Of-Home Establishments this Sunday, October 1
Sept. 26, 2023 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring AEW’s highly-anticipated “AEW: WrestleDream” pay-per-view event to select out-of-home establishments across North American this Sunday, October 1 starting at 7 p.m. ET.
The inaugural “AEW: WrestleDream” event will honor New Japan Pro-Wrestling's (NJPW) founder, Antonio Inoki, on the one-year anniversary of his passing.
To locate a participating establishment, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.
The card for “AEW: WrestleDream” includes the following exciting match-ups:
AEW World Tag Team Title Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)
AEW TNT Championship (Two Out of Three Falls): Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin • AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart
ROH World Tag Team Championship: Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole & MJF) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)
ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Dream Match: Bryan Danielson vs Zach Sabre Jr.
Swerve Strickland vs Hangman Adam Page
Chris Jericho and The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay)
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy and HOOK