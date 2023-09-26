AEW Collision Hits Peak Ratings Since July

According to Sports TV Ratings, the latest episode attracted 562,000 viewers, marking a notable increase from the 467,000 viewers for the September 16th episode. The show achieved a 0.18 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group, showing improvement over last week's 0.15 rating. These figures represent the best performance for Collision since July.

Despite going head-to-head with the NCAA Notre Dame vs. Ohio State football game, which garnered an impressive 9.98 million viewers, the AEW program held its own. The evening's main event featured Bryan Danielson taking on Ricky Starks in a Texas Deathmatch.