Rob Van Dam Reveals He Almost Lost His WWE Hall of Fame Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

Chris Van Vliet hosted Rob Van Dam on this week's episode of the "INSIGHT" podcast. The complete interview is available for viewing below. Below are some key takeaways:

Rob Van Dam Discusses Misplacing His WWE Hall of Fame Ring:

“So the very first week that I got it, I did a show in Wisconsin and I wasn't used to having it. I left it in the hotel room. I went back to Las Vegas and so it took an honest maid and an honest front desk person and an honest wrestling promoter. Thank you, Ben McCoy for calling me and saying, ‘Did you forget something dude’, and I didn't even know yet. I just got home the next day and wow, I had it for, I don't know. I think it was the same week, so I didn't have it very long and I lost it already.”

