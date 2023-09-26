WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"1000% I’d Hire Him": Bully Ray Makes Strong Case for CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray expressed his strong endorsement for CM Punk joining IMPACT Wrestling. Ray was emphatic, stating,

"1000% I’d hire him. I think Punk needs to be in an environment that he is completely comfortable in and I know for a fact he was not completely comfortable in the WWE and then whatever went down in AEW.”

Ray elaborated, “If you were to put CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling. Impact’s stock would go up… I think that Impact and Punk could do some amazing work together and draw more attention to the brand."

MJF Breaks Character to Humbly Accept Praise from WWE Legend The Undertaker

Though usually self-aggrandizing and dismissive of others, MJF broke from his usual demeanor to gratefully acknowledge compliments from The [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 26, 2023 07:31AM


