"1000% I’d Hire Him": Bully Ray Makes Strong Case for CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray expressed his strong endorsement for CM Punk joining IMPACT Wrestling. Ray was emphatic, stating,

"1000% I’d hire him. I think Punk needs to be in an environment that he is completely comfortable in and I know for a fact he was not completely comfortable in the WWE and then whatever went down in AEW.”

Ray elaborated, “If you were to put CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling. Impact’s stock would go up… I think that Impact and Punk could do some amazing work together and draw more attention to the brand."