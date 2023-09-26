WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Initial RAW Card for October 2 with NXT Women's Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

WWE unveils preliminary card for the Raw episode on October 2, featuring an NXT Women's Championship bout. See the lineup here:

- Either Becky Lynch or Tiffany Stratton will face Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Title

- A contract signing session is set between Tommaso Ciampa and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

WWE Superstars Debuts New Theme Song on RAW

In the September 25 episode of Raw, Nia Jax made her entrance to a new theme song, distinct from her initial WWE stint, for a sit-down with [...]

