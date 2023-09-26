WWE Reveals Initial RAW Card for October 2 with NXT Women's Title Match

WWE unveils preliminary card for the Raw episode on October 2, featuring an NXT Women's Championship bout. See the lineup here:

- Either Becky Lynch or Tiffany Stratton will face Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Title

- A contract signing session is set between Tommaso Ciampa and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

Who will @TeganNoxWWE get that #WWENXT Women's Championship match with next week on #WWERaw?!



We shall found out following #NXTNoMercy this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/GXIr2COFXi — WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023