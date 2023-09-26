WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Breaks Character to Humbly Accept Praise from WWE Legend The Undertaker

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

Though usually self-aggrandizing and dismissive of others, MJF broke from his usual demeanor to gratefully acknowledge compliments from The Undertaker.

MJF is widely recognized for his towering self-esteem and lack of authentic praise for others.

Yet, in a surprising move, he displayed an uncommon modesty by thanking The Undertaker for his positive remarks about him.

During his 1deadMAN tour, The Undertaker commended MJF for being "solid in the ring" and for fully committing to his persona both in and outside the ring.

Rather than disregarding these accolades or crafting an in-character retort, MJF took the opportunity to express his genuine appreciation for the kind words in a Twitter post.

“Not many higher honors than being praised by The Undertaker. Thanks, Deadman”.


