Warner Bros. Discovery Celebrates AEW Dynamite Grand Slam's Ratings Triumph

Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Robust Viewership for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Aired from Arthur Ashe Stadium in NY

Warner Bros. Discovery released new data revealing the impressive viewership numbers for the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event, which was broadcast live from the renowned Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

TBS’ AEW: Dynamite’s third annual special Grand Slam, live out of the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY reached 2.8 million total viewers and was cable’s #1 telecast among several key demos including Adults 19-49 (0.93 L3 Rating) and Men 25-54 (1.49 L3 Rating) on Wednesday, September 20 from 8-10pm ET. It also ranked #2 in all of television among Men 18-34 with an 0.87 L3 Rating.

As the strongest performing episode of the year, the telecast delivered a 1.11 L3 rating among Adults 25-54, an increase of 18% over the prior six weeks and a 0.93 L3 rating with Adults 18-49, a 19% increase over the prior six weeks.