Starz Axes Heels Along with Other Shows

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2023

According to a report by Variety, the wrestling-centric TV show starring Stephen Amell, and including appearances by CM Punk and AJ Mendez, has been axed by Starz following its second season. The announcement was made shortly after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) concluded their strike with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Starz also pulled the plug on several other shows, including Run The World, Blindspotting, and The Venery of Samantha Bird.

Source: variety.com
Tags: #starz #heels

