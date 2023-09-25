Brooke Hogan Addresses Absence from Father Hulk Hogan's Wedding

Addressing online speculation about her absence from her father Hulk Hogan's recent nuptials to Sky Daily, Brooke Hogan took to social media to clarify the reason behind her decision to not attend.

Brooke revealed that she is taking some time apart from her family to concentrate on her own well-being, although she expressed good wishes for her father. She has been conspicuously missing from her father's frequent social media updates, which often feature his restaurant and various events in the Tampa region.

Her Instagram statement read:

"As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father's third wedding. Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it's better to shut it all down here.

As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years.

With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.

For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.

I wish him well."