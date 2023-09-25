WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Reportedly Finds Streaming Partner in Warner Bros Discovery's MAX Service

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2023

Discussing the matter on Wrestling Observer Radio, Andrew Zarian revealed that AEW is set to make Warner Bros Discovery's streaming service MAX (previously HBO Max) its new digital home.

Zarian said, "I don’t have insight on the pricing, but I do have insight. They are going to MAX. That is happening. That is happening in 2024 for sure. Maybe the December PPV is on MAX."

Previously, it was announced that AEW and WBD are planning to prolong their TV partnership. WBD has expressed great satisfaction with the AEW offerings, and Tony Khan shared that CEO David Zaslav is extremely enthusiastic about the value AEW adds to TBS and TNT channels.

In the wake of news surrounding the extended deal, there has been talk of AEW increasing its annual PPV events to 12, with MAX expected to be the platform hosting these shows.


