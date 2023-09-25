Three Championship Contests Slated for NWA Powerrr on September 26

NWA has revealed the match mard for the September 26 Powerrr Episode, featuring three championship contests Including EC3 Defending the World Heavyweight Title. Here's the detailed lineup:
- EC3 will put his NWA World's Championship on the line against Jay Bradley
- Blunt Force Trauma will battle Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox for the NWA Tag Team Championship
- Daisky Kill & Talos will face off against Brothers of Funstruction for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship
- A four-way qualifying match for the NWA Television Championship features Chris Adonis, Jordan Clearwater, Blake Troop, and Mims
- Kamille squares off against Madi Wrenkowski
Lets goooooo! 3 title matches on ONE show! #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/w4nLac4mO1— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) September 25, 2023
