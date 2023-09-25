WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three Championship Contests Slated for NWA Powerrr on September 26

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2023

NWA has revealed the match mard for the September 26 Powerrr Episode, featuring three championship contests Including EC3 Defending the World Heavyweight Title. Here's the detailed lineup:

- EC3 will put his NWA World's Championship on the line against Jay Bradley

- Blunt Force Trauma will battle Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox for the NWA Tag Team Championship

- Daisky Kill & Talos will face off against Brothers of Funstruction for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship

- A four-way qualifying match for the NWA Television Championship features Chris Adonis, Jordan Clearwater, Blake Troop, and Mims

- Kamille squares off against Madi Wrenkowski


