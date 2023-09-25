Leaks Details On Plans For Tonight's WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Twitter/X account Boozer, also known as Better Wrestling Experience (#BWE), which has been divulging upcoming WWE television schedules, has shared details for the September 25, 2023 episode of RAW. Below is a summary of the scheduled segments:
- Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
- Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Title to be set up
- Tegan Nox story kicks off
- Bronson Reed continues to build momentum
- Tommaso Ciampa “keeps momentum towards a hopeful return for Johnny [Gargano] soon”
- “Everyone excited” for Dragon Lee’s match against Dominik Mysterio and a “huge performance” is expected
- A “strong show off” with Zoey Stark and Nia Jax
- Miz “boils up” Drew McIntyre for Cody Rhodes
Better Wrestling Experience also noted:
“This was a quick rundown to what should be expected tonight. Things might change depending on late decisions. Not Vinny [Vince McMahon] for the millionth time. Enjoy your day. Will update if anything changes.”
