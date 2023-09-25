WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Leaks Details On Plans For Tonight's WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2023

Twitter/X account Boozer, also known as Better Wrestling Experience (#BWE), which has been divulging upcoming WWE television schedules, has shared details for the September 25, 2023 episode of RAW. Below is a summary of the scheduled segments:

- Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

- Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Title to be set up

- Tegan Nox story kicks off

- Bronson Reed continues to build momentum

- Tommaso Ciampa “keeps momentum towards a hopeful return for Johnny [Gargano] soon”

- “Everyone excited” for Dragon Lee’s match against Dominik Mysterio and a “huge performance” is expected

- A “strong show off” with Zoey Stark and Nia Jax

- Miz “boils up” Drew McIntyre for Cody Rhodes

Better Wrestling Experience also noted:

“This was a quick rundown to what should be expected tonight. Things might change depending on late decisions. Not Vinny [Vince McMahon] for the millionth time. Enjoy your day. Will update if anything changes.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #raw

