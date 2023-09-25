Brandi Rhodes Speaks Out About 'Painful' Experience in AEW Women’s Division

In a recent discussion with Ring the Belle, as reported by Wrestling Inc, Brandi Rhodes opened up about her experience in AEW's women's division. While she initially sought to be a supportive force within the division, she admitted facing painful moments. Rhodes felt unjustly blamed for various issues, lamenting that nobody came to her defense. She left AEW in 2022 alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes.

She elaborated: "I really did just want to be somebody who was there for the women to kind of run things by. Sometimes it’s tough to talk to men about what our issues are, or what we’re trying to do. So I kind of wanted to be there to bridge the gap, and I think in the beginning things worked out really well with that. And, you know, I don’t know if they stayed [working]. What was the most hurtful about it, to me, was not that people looked to me and said, ‘Hey, do something about this, or ‘Maybe this is your fault,’ but that no one stood up and said that it’s not,” Rhodes continued. “There were plenty of people that I felt like could have stepped in and said, ‘Hey, you guys, this is a joint effort. This is not all on this one person.’ But that never was done, and never was said. To this day, I feel like this is the first time I’m talking about that. That was hurtful."