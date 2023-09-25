"Everyday Gets Harder": JoJo Offerman Opens Up About Life Without Bray Wyatt

JoJo Offerman, known for her connection to WWE, recently took to Instagram to express her ongoing emotional hardship since the death of her husband Bray Wyatt, also known by his real name, Windham Rotunda. The heartfelt update comes a month after Wyatt's sudden death, and it's clear that Offerman is still coming to terms with the change.

In a poignant Instagram post, Offerman wrote: “It’s been one month without you and everyday gets harder and harder. I miss you Windham, The kids miss you. Thinking of you every second of every day. I love you so much, always.”

WNS wishes JoJo Offerman all the best in dealing with her grief.