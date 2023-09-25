WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Everyday Gets Harder": JoJo Offerman Opens Up About Life Without Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2023

JoJo Offerman, known for her connection to WWE, recently took to Instagram to express her ongoing emotional hardship since the death of her husband Bray Wyatt, also known by his real name, Windham Rotunda. The heartfelt update comes a month after Wyatt's sudden death, and it's clear that Offerman is still coming to terms with the change.

In a poignant Instagram post, Offerman wrote: “It’s been one month without you and everyday gets harder and harder. I miss you Windham, The kids miss you. Thinking of you every second of every day. I love you so much, always.”

WNS wishes JoJo Offerman all the best in dealing with her grief.


