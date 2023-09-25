WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Encouraging Update on Jon Moxley's Recovery Process Following Concussion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2023

Last Week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam saw a change in the script during Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Title. Due to an unexpected injury to Moxley, the conclusion of the match was altered in real-time.

Fenix claimed the title following a move that seemed to stagger Moxley, which led to a swift count by Referee Rick Knox. Although Knox briefly paused at two and a half during the count, a second move from Fenix and a hurried count by the referee signaled this was not the originally planned ending.

As we've earlier reported, Moxley sustained a mild concussion during the match. Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, providing updates on Moxley's condition.

"Moxley is okay. I don't know when he's going to come back. He's got to pass protocols. He's not feeling any weirdness or anything like that. There's nothing of grave concern. It's just a question of when he can pass and, you know, whatever."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #jon moxley

