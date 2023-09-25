Eddie Kingston Confirms Multi-Year Commitment to AEW with New Contract

Eddie Kingston, who first joined AEW in July 2020 by accepting Cody Rhodes' open TNT Title challenge, has cemented his future with All Elite Wrestling. Known as one of the industry's most compelling speakers, Kingston has quickly become a crowd-pleaser since his AEW debut.

Throughout his time with AEW, Kingston has engaged in memorable rivalries with the likes of Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Chris Jericho. Over the past year, he has also made appearances in ROH and NJPW.

In a recent episode of AEW Dynamite dubbed "Grand Slam," Kingston clinched the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli while also retaining the NJPW Strong Openweight Title in a title-for-title bout.

Kingston has announced he will temporarily step away from independent circuit matches due to a lower back injury.

During an interview on AdFreeShows, Kingston divulged he had signed a new four-year contract with AEW. However, he refrained from disclosing when the contract was signed or the financial specifics.

"This is why I love AEW. That's why if you notice, you haven't heard anything about me with contracts because I did my sht on the low. My thing was coming up. I got four more years, so I'm straight. No one needs to know how much. No one needs to know how long. I got my fu**ing shit. I got my sht and I'm gonna be there for a minute because there's nowhere else I want to be."