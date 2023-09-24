AEW Talent Secures Championship at Recent AAA Mexico Tapings (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Komander clinched the AAA Cruiserweight Title after an unexpected turn of events led to a change in his original bout against El Hijo Del Vikingo, who had to withdraw due to an injury. Alongside this, Komander also possesses the AAA Tag Team Championship, partnering with Arez.

Following the win, AAA took to social media to extend their congratulations to Komander. See their tweet below.