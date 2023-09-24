WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Returning To Japan For Big Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

During the DDT-Pro event 'Who's Gonna TOP?' on September 24, Konosuke Takeshita, flanked by Don Callis, triumphed over MAO.

A post-match video segment featured Chris Jericho tearing up a picture of Takeshita. Extending his ongoing AEW feud with the Don Callis Family, Jericho confirmed that Takeshita had assaulted him numerous times, instigated by Callis.

Jericho has subsequently thrown down the gauntlet, issuing a challenge to Takeshita for a showdown at DDT Ultimate Party 2023, scheduled for November 12.

You can view Jericho's video statement below.


Tags: #aew #ddt pro #chris jericho #konosuke takeshita

