GCW vs The World 2023 Results 9/23/23 - Oberhausen in Germany

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

Check out all the results from the GCW vs. The World 2023 event from Deutschland, Germany, courtesy.

- JCW Title Match: Jordan Oliver (c) overcomes Latigo

- BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) best Baby Allison & Maggot

- Amboss (Icarus, Laurance Roman & Robert Dreissker) conquer SGCunt (1 Called Manders, Dark Sheik & Mance Warner)

- GCW Ultraviolent Title Match: Rina Yamashita (c) triumphs over Lou Nixon

- Six Way Scramble Match: Gringo Loco outperforms Aigle Blanc, Arez, Jimmy Lloyd, Mizuki Watase, and The Rotation

- GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) emerges victorious against Axel Tischer
Joey Janela secures a win over Shigehiro Irie


