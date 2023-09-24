GCW vs The World 2023 Results 9/23/23 - Oberhausen in Germany

Check out all the results from the GCW vs. The World 2023 event from Deutschland, Germany, courtesy.
- JCW Title Match: Jordan Oliver (c) overcomes Latigo
- BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) best Baby Allison & Maggot
- Amboss (Icarus, Laurance Roman & Robert Dreissker) conquer SGCunt (1 Called Manders, Dark Sheik & Mance Warner)
- GCW Ultraviolent Title Match: Rina Yamashita (c) triumphs over Lou Nixon
- Six Way Scramble Match: Gringo Loco outperforms Aigle Blanc, Arez, Jimmy Lloyd, Mizuki Watase, and The Rotation
- GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) emerges victorious against Axel Tischer
Joey Janela secures a win over Shigehiro Irie
