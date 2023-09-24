WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH TV Taping Results 9/23/23 - Grand Rapids, MI

ROH Conducts TV Tapings During Saturday's Collision Event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Airing Soon on ROH TV, Spoilers Provided by PWinsider.com:

  • Gravity emerged victorious over Lee Johnson.

  • Ethan Page secured a win against Rohit Raju.

  • Billie Starkz took down Lady Frost.Dar.

  • Action Andretti & Darius Martin overcame The Outrunners.

  • Leyla Hersh bested Laynie Luck.

  • Shane Taylor took the win against Jimmy Jacobs.

  • Dalton Castle & The Boys triumphed over Trenton Tormenta, Ren Jones & Xavier Walker.

  • Griff Garrison & Cole Karter outclassed The Infantry.

  • Mercedes Martinez defeated Allysin Kay.

  • The Gates of Agony bested The Iron Savages.

  • Brian Cage secured a victory against Metallik.

