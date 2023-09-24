ROH TV Taping Results 9/23/23 - Grand Rapids, MI

ROH Conducts TV Tapings During Saturday's Collision Event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Airing Soon on ROH TV, Spoilers Provided by PWinsider.com:
Gravity emerged victorious over Lee Johnson.
Ethan Page secured a win against Rohit Raju.
Billie Starkz took down Lady Frost.Dar.
Action Andretti & Darius Martin overcame The Outrunners.
Leyla Hersh bested Laynie Luck.
Shane Taylor took the win against Jimmy Jacobs.
Dalton Castle & The Boys triumphed over Trenton Tormenta, Ren Jones & Xavier Walker.
Griff Garrison & Cole Karter outclassed The Infantry.
Mercedes Martinez defeated Allysin Kay.
The Gates of Agony bested The Iron Savages.
Brian Cage secured a victory against Metallik.
⚡ Tony Khan Teases "New Era" for AEW
n a freshly unveiled ad on Twitter and during the broadcast of AEW Collision, Tony Khan announced that the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 24, 2023 07:53AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com