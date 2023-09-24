WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Teases "New Era" for AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

n a freshly unveiled ad on Twitter and during the broadcast of AEW Collision, Tony Khan announced that the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st is set to mark the beginning of a "new era" for AEW. The President of AEW stated,

“Next Sunday, October 1, it’ll be one of the greatest nights in wrestling, with every match capable of stealing the show and a card befitting the legacy of a kingdom that has touched every one of us. AEW and the world of pro wrestling will converge as the greatest champions and rivalries in this sport will take center stage live on pay-per-view. At AEW WrestleDream next Sunday, we will pay tribute to the dreamer that made this all possible, the late great Antonio Inoki, with an event one year in the making. You won’t want to miss AEW WrestleDream as we’ll end a chapter in wrestling history and begin a new era in AEW live on pay-per-view next Sunday night, October 1.”

While the specifics of what Khan means by a "new era" remain unclear there are many fan thoeries, what's yours!?


