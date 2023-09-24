Upcoming AEW Dynamite Episode to Feature Newly Announced Match and Segment

Set for the September 27 airing of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Julia Hart will face off against Willow Nightingale in a much-anticipated match. Additionally, the go-home episode will feature the official AEW Wrestle Dream contract signing between "Hangman" Adam Page and Shane "Swerve" Strickland.

The lineup for next week's Dynamite episode will also include a special segment with the ROH World Tag-Team Champions, MJF and Adam Cole, known collectively as the "Better Than You Bay-Bay" duo. They will address the audience ahead of their title defense at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 against The Righteous.