WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Collision's Final Episode Before Wrestle Dream 2023 Reveals Two Big Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

AEW Collision's Final Episode Before Wrestle Dream 2023 Reveals Two Big Matches

During the latest two-hour weekly AEW broadcast on TNT this Saturday, the promotion unveiled two matches set to take place on the final episode before the debut of AEW Wrestle Dream 2023, scheduled for the following Sunday.

For next Saturday's AEW Collision, which serves as the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 "go-home" show, the card will feature Andrade El Idolo going head-to-head with Juice Robinson from The Bullet Club Gold. Also on the docket is a tag team bout, with The Kingdom set to face off against Best Friends.

Update Match Card For AEW WrestleDream

Following this week's AEW television below is the updated lineup for WrestleDream which will take place on October 1, 2023, at Climate [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 24, 2023 07:46AM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84134/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π