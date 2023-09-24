AEW Collision's Final Episode Before Wrestle Dream 2023 Reveals Two Big Matches

During the latest two-hour weekly AEW broadcast on TNT this Saturday, the promotion unveiled two matches set to take place on the final episode before the debut of AEW Wrestle Dream 2023, scheduled for the following Sunday.
For next Saturday's AEW Collision, which serves as the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 "go-home" show, the card will feature Andrade El Idolo going head-to-head with Juice Robinson from The Bullet Club Gold. Also on the docket is a tag team bout, with The Kingdom set to face off against Best Friends.
