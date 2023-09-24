WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Update Match Card For AEW WrestleDream

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2023

Update Match Card For AEW WrestleDream

Following this week's AEW television below is the updated lineup for WrestleDream which will take place on October 1, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The event will be a tribute show in honor of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) founder Antonio Inoki, as it will take place on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Two-out-of-Three Falls for AEW TNT Championship Match
Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match
Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)

AEW TBS Championship Match
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) & Chris Jericho vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara)

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. HOOK & Orange Cassidy, winner receives a future AEW Tag Team Title Opportunity


Tags: #aew #njpw #wrestledream

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84132/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π