Update Match Card For AEW WrestleDream

Following this week's AEW television below is the updated lineup for WrestleDream which will take place on October 1, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The event will be a tribute show in honor of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) founder Antonio Inoki, as it will take place on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Two-out-of-Three Falls for AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)

AEW TBS Championship Match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) & Chris Jericho vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara)

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. HOOK & Orange Cassidy, winner receives a future AEW Tag Team Title Opportunity