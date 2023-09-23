Christian Cage Clinches AEW TNT Title

In a stunning turn of events during tonight's Collision event in Michigan, Canadian wrestling icon Christian Cage emerged victorious in a triple-threat bout against Darby Allin and Luchasaurus. Long claiming that he deserved the TNT Championship—while it was in Luchasaurus's possession—

Cage managed to pin the prehistoric wrestler after Allin executed a Coffin Drop. This concludes Luchasaurus's title reign, which lasted for 99 days.