Christian Cage Clinches AEW TNT Title

In a stunning turn of events during tonight's Collision event in Michigan, Canadian wrestling icon Christian Cage emerged victorious in a triple-threat bout against Darby Allin and Luchasaurus. Long claiming that he deserved the TNT Championship—while it was in Luchasaurus's possession—
Cage managed to pin the prehistoric wrestler after Allin executed a Coffin Drop. This concludes Luchasaurus's title reign, which lasted for 99 days.
#ANDNEW TNT Champion @Christian4Peeps! pic.twitter.com/ilXzjqs6Gn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2023
