Christian Cage Clinches AEW TNT Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

In a stunning turn of events during tonight's Collision event in Michigan, Canadian wrestling icon Christian Cage emerged victorious in a triple-threat bout against Darby Allin and Luchasaurus. Long claiming that he deserved the TNT Championship—while it was in Luchasaurus's possession—

Cage managed to pin the prehistoric wrestler after Allin executed a Coffin Drop. This concludes Luchasaurus's title reign, which lasted for 99 days.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2023 07:11PM


