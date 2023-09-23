Jake Hager Shares He Aimed for MMA Success Before Planned WWE Comeback Against Roman Reigns

In a recent virtual session with K & S WrestleFest, the ex-world champion Jake Hager opened up about his original ambitions post-WWE. Currently performing in AEW, Hager shared that his goal was to establish a strong MMA career before making a triumphant return to WWE for a WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns.

"When I left WWE, my plan was to go to MMA, get really good, be undefeated and then go back to WWE and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. A little slight turn. A lot of that happened. We were close. I’d kick Roman’s butt. He knows it, I know it. If you want to tell him that, tell him that."

Hager also recently confirmed his departure from MMA. He concluded his stint with a 3-0 record in Bellator, along with one bout that ended in a no-contest.