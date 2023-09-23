WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Hager Shares He Aimed for MMA Success Before Planned WWE Comeback Against Roman Reigns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Jake Hager Shares He Aimed for MMA Success Before Planned WWE Comeback Against Roman Reigns

In a recent virtual session with K & S WrestleFest, the ex-world champion Jake Hager opened up about his original ambitions post-WWE. Currently performing in AEW, Hager shared that his goal was to establish a strong MMA career before making a triumphant return to WWE for a WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns.

"When I left WWE, my plan was to go to MMA, get really good, be undefeated and then go back to WWE and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. A little slight turn. A lot of that happened. We were close. I’d kick Roman’s butt. He knows it, I know it. If you want to tell him that, tell him that."

Hager also recently confirmed his departure from MMA. He concluded his stint with a 3-0 record in Bellator, along with one bout that ended in a no-contest.

Tags: #aew #mma #bellator #wwe #jake hager #roman reigns

