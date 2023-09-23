WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Legend Jerry "The King" Lawler Graces Memphis Comic Expo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler made his first public appearance at the Memphis Comic Expo today, following a several-month hiatus due to a stroke.

The event featured a photo of The King sporting a suave grey beard. Lawler also made an unexpected appearance on the WWE Monday Night Raw episode aired on August 28. The special moment occurred during a commercial interruption and was subsequently posted on WWE's social platforms.


