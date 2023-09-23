WWE Legend Jerry "The King" Lawler Graces Memphis Comic Expo

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler made his first public appearance at the Memphis Comic Expo today, following a several-month hiatus due to a stroke.
The event featured a photo of The King sporting a suave grey beard. Lawler also made an unexpected appearance on the WWE Monday Night Raw episode aired on August 28. The special moment occurred during a commercial interruption and was subsequently posted on WWE's social platforms.
