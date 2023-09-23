WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers

Alfred Konuwa reported that the WWE SmackDown episode on September 22 garnered an overnight viewership of 2.11 million, with 758K in the coveted 18 to 49 age bracket. Notably, this was the first SmackDown episode to air on FOX since the announcement that the USA Network had acquired the show's forthcoming five-year television rights deal, set to commence in 2024.

In contrast, the SmackDown episode that aired on September 15 pulled in an overnight average of 2.445 million viewers, with 834K belonging to the 18 to 49 demographic. That episode featured high-octane action, such as a spinebuster and a People's Elbow on Austin Theory during the almost 20-minute opening act. While The Rock made a brief appearance before the end of the first hour, he was absent during the second, save for a highlight reel.