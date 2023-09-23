WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers

Alfred Konuwa reported that the WWE SmackDown episode on September 22 garnered an overnight viewership of 2.11 million, with 758K in the coveted 18 to 49 age bracket. Notably, this was the first SmackDown episode to air on FOX since the announcement that the USA Network had acquired the show's forthcoming five-year television rights deal, set to commence in 2024.

In contrast, the SmackDown episode that aired on September 15 pulled in an overnight average of 2.445 million viewers, with 834K belonging to the 18 to 49 demographic. That episode featured high-octane action, such as a spinebuster and a People's Elbow on Austin Theory during the almost 20-minute opening act. While The Rock made a brief appearance before the end of the first hour, he was absent during the second, save for a highlight reel.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84115/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π