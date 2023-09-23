Saraya Announces Loss of Wrestling Gear, Offers Reward for Assistance in Recovery

AEW's reigning Women's Champion, Saraya, took to her personal Twitter account earlier today to disclose that her entire collection of ring attire has gone missing. She is offering a reward for any information that leads to the recovery of her wrestling gear, which she believes may be put up for sale online.

In her statement, Saraya said:

"Heads up to the public. All my wrestling gear has recently gone missing, including some items that I owned for ten years and had sentimental value. Jackets, my return gear, Wembley gear, Outcast gear, the whole lot. Luckily, I have two jackets left, but I would love for you guys to keep an eye out on the internet and auction sites because someone may wind up selling stuff eventually. If you hear anything, please contact Hello@allelitewrestling.com with a subject line of 'Saraya Gear.' AEW Tickets and an autograph to anyone that leads to the recovery of these items. Thank you."

Items missing include:

- Jackets

- Return gear

- Wembley gear

- Outcast gear

Saraya has urged fans to monitor online marketplaces and auction sites for any sign of her missing gear. Anyone with information should reach out via email to Hello@allelitewrestling.com, using the subject line 'Saraya Gear.' The reward includes AEW tickets and an autograph from Saraya herself for anyone who can assist in retrieving her items.