GCW Long Live GCW Results (9/22/2023)

Game Changer Wrestling staged their Long Live GCW show on September 22, emanating from Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany. The spectacle was broadcasted on FITE TV. Check out the results below:
- JCW World Championship: Reigning Champion Jordan Oliver defeats The Rotation
- Gringo Loco secures a win over Leon Slater
- Shigehiro Irie triumphs over Arez
- GCW Ultraviolent Title: Champion Rina Yamashita bests Jimmy Lloyd
- Dark Sheik emerges victorious against Norman Harras
- BUSSY, consisting of Allie Katch & Effy, takes down The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders)
- GCW World Title: Blake Christian retains his championship against Peter Tihanyi
- Deathmatch Special: Nick Gage conquers Joey Janela
13+ years later— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) September 23, 2023
Nick Gage in Germany 🇩🇪
Never thought id see the day
Congratulations Nick,
you earned this
MDK All FN Day#LongLiveGCW pic.twitter.com/nyAZy7raif
Congrats to Jordan Oliver on another successful JCW Title defense tonite at #LongLiveGCW in Germany! pic.twitter.com/bbO0sAF96c— Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) September 22, 2023
歴史的な興行の最後にニック・ゲージの誕生日をみんなで祝うのがなんかよかった。#LongLiveGCW pic.twitter.com/c5i8lhQinz— 高専 (@Kosen_Wrestling) September 23, 2023
