GCW Long Live GCW Results (9/22/2023)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

Game Changer Wrestling staged their Long Live GCW show on September 22, emanating from Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany. The spectacle was broadcasted on FITE TV. Check out the results below:

- JCW World Championship: Reigning Champion Jordan Oliver defeats The Rotation

- Gringo Loco secures a win over Leon Slater

- Shigehiro Irie triumphs over Arez

- GCW Ultraviolent Title: Champion Rina Yamashita bests Jimmy Lloyd

- Dark Sheik emerges victorious against Norman Harras

- BUSSY, consisting of Allie Katch & Effy, takes down The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders)

- GCW World Title: Blake Christian retains his championship against Peter Tihanyi

- Deathmatch Special: Nick Gage conquers Joey Janela


