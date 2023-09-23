WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eddie Kingston Announces Hiatus from Independent Wrestling Due to Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2023

During the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, titled Grand Slam, Eddie Kingston emerged victorious over Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Title. He also successfully defended his NJPW Strong Openweight Title, making it a title-for-title victory.

Kingston had initially been scheduled to face Bryan Keith at Warrior Wrestling on October 6. However, he took to Instagram to reveal that he will be stepping away from the independent wrestling circuit for the time being.

Kingston cited his commitments as the ROH World Champion and the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, as well as a back injury, as the reasons for his decision. In his Instagram post, he stated:

“I love the Independents but times have changed. I am truly sorry for not being able to do them right now. But I am truly no bullshit trying to be the best Champion for both NJPW strong and ROH and must put that above anything else right now. This sucks.”

