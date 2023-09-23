Senior WWE Official on Matt Riddle: "Burned Through Too Many Chances"

In a recent update from Fightful Select, fresh details emerge on Matt Riddle's exit from WWE, providing much-needed clarity.

Despite circulating gossip, WWE had no immediate plans for Riddle to make a comeback on this week's Monday Night RAW. It appears that the earlier buzz about his return was based on outdated information. Riddle has been off WWE's radar since September 4, owing to a dual ear infection and bronchitis, which developed post the JFK Airport episode.

After the incident at JFK Airport, WWE excluded Riddle from its touring roster and he wasn't a part of forthcoming storylines. However, he continued to engage in grappling practices and is said to have maintained a positive attitude.

According to a senior WWE official, the crux of Riddle’s release was him "burning through too many chances" during his WWE tenure, indicating longstanding issues that ultimately influenced the decision.

Under the terms of his release, Riddle is bound by a 90-day non-compete agreement, making him eligible to join any other wrestling promotions after December 21.