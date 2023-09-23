AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Results For September 22nd, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Grand Slam results from Friday, September 22, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE: GRAND SLAM RESULTS (9/22/2023)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme and opening video plays and then we shoot inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

We then head straight down to the ring for our first of several high-profile, main event-level matches scheduled for tonight's special two-hour "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage.

With that said, the theme for Christian Cage hits and out he comes with his masked monster, the reigning TNT Champion Luchasaurus. The two head to the ring to a bunch of boos from the fans in Queens.

Now the theme for Darby Allin hits and out he comes accompanied by Nick Wayne. The theme for Sting plays and Tony Schiavone does his usual, "This is STING!" call on commentary.

Both teams are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. We're about to be officially off-and-running with our opening tag-team contest. We see Darby get the early jump, attacking Luchasaurus from behind before the bell.

Sting and Christian Cage duke it out and then when the referee finally restores order, the bell sounds and we get the match started for real. Darby immediately launches himself on Luchasaurus in the ropes. The two fight on the floor on the entrance ramp, where Luchasaurus quickly takes over.

Meanwhile, the camera angle switches tor show Sting taking it to Christian Cage right near the commentary area. Luchasaurus is shown Donkey Kong'ing Darby Allin into the ring post and on the floor. Nick Wayne and Sting rush over to check on Darby, who is still down and out on the floor.

Back in the ring, Christian Cage tags in and he picks the bones of the already beaten down and hurt Darby Allin. After he gets in a couple minutes of offense, he tags in Luchasaurus. The TNT Champion comes in and picks up where he left off, taking it to Darby with punishing power-style offense.

Cage tags back in and taunts the crowd and Darby before taking his time, with a slow and deliberate offensive pace on the charismatic fan-favorite. Darby starts to show signs of life. He connects with a springboard spot that buys him some time, but Luchasaurus hits the ring for a cheap shot.

Christian drags Darby into their corner as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Darby still being worked over until finally Sting hits the ring and shifts the offensive momentum in their favor. He hits all of his key spots and then Darby tags back in. Darby ends up scoring a roll-up for the 1-2-3. Good opener. After the match, we head to another break.

Winners: Sting & Darby Allin

Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Anna Jay

After we return from the break, we return to the ring for our next match of the evening. With that said, FTW Champion HOOK makes his way out. TBS Women's Champion Kris Statlander comes out as well. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy rounds out the team and they settle inside the squared circle for mixed Trios action.

Now led by Jake Hager are their opponents, the mixed Trio team of "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, who are joined by "The Queenslayer" herself, Anna Jay.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see HOOK and Menard kicking things off for their respective teams. Menard quickly tags Anna Jay, so Statlander has to tag in as well.

We see some good opening back-and-forth action, with the team of HOOK, Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander settling into the offensive driver's seats early on. Parker tags in, so HOOK has to as wel. We see Parker connect with a suplex for a near fall.

Menard held HOOK open for a running knee for another near fall from Parker. We then shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break with Menard, Parker and Anna Jay in the offensive lead.

When we return from the break. we see the "Freshly Squeezed" one eventually get the hot tag. Orange Cassidy hits the ring like a man possessed, blasting Menard and Parker with drop kicks and then taking out Jake Hager at ringside with a plancha.

HOOK, Cassidy and Statlander all connect with suplexes on Menard, Parker and Jay. Tony Schiavone says it's the first time he's ever seen a triple suplex before. Now we see HOOK suplex Parker and Menard, then he suplexes Parker onto Menard.

While Anna Jay distracted the ref, Hager hit Hook with a clothesline, and Cassidy took out HOOK on accident with the Orange Punch. Jay tried to put the Queenslayer finisher on Cassidy, but Statlander pulled her into an electric chair and dropped her. HOOK takes out Menard with the Redrum, and Cassidy hit the Orange Punch on Parker for the win. Good match.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander

QTV

Now we shoot to the latest QTV segment. We see the QTV crew of Johnny TV, Aaron Solo, Harley Cameron and others geeking out over footage of QT Marshall's latest AAA Latin American Championship defense.

We then hear the talking among themselves about how Marshall needs a tag-team partner for next week. Although the description given seems to indicate it should obviously be Solo in the spot, we hear an excited Johnny TV take it for himself.

Johnny TV gets excited about this and at the end, he closes by saying, "Woooo! See you next week!"

Kenny Omega Saves Chris Jericho From The Don Callis Family

We return inside Arthur Ashe Stadium where Tony Schiavone is shown standing in the ring. He introduces his guest at this time. the one and only Don Callis.

Callis makes his way to the ring to a ton of boos. AEW's version of Dominik Mysterio gets treated likewise when attempting to speak on the mic, as the Queens fans quickly drown him out with loud, non-stop booing.

Finally, Sammy Guevara is introduced and "The Spanish God" makes his way to the ring. He talks trash about Chris Jericho and sings the praises of Don Callis and the Don Callis Family.

Chris Jericho's theme hits and out comes the pro wrestling legend. He hits the ring and tries attacking Sammy Guevara and Don Callis, but unfortunately for him, Konosuke Takeshita helps Sammy beat down "The Ocho."

Takeshita and Guevara beat down Jericho and then hold him while Don Callis gets in a bunch of free cheap shots. The fans continue to boo like crazy until finally, we hear the familiar sounds of Kenny Omega's theme music. "The Cleaner" makes his way to the ring to make the save.

Omega clears the ring of Sammy, Konosuke and Callis and stands tall as Jericho recovers. We head to another commercial break on that note. When we return, we see Kenny Omega being interviewed backstage when Jericho walks up. He proposes a match with the two of them taking on the Don Callis Family duo of Takeshita and Guevara at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.

ROH Tag-Team Title Eliminator

The Righteous vs. The Hardys vs. Best Friends vs. The Kingdom

We return inside Arthur Ashe Stadium after the Omega and Jericho segment backstage. We head to the ring for our next match of the evening, which is another high stakes match. The winners of this bout advance to challenge the "Better Than You Bay-Bay" duo of MJF & Adam Cole for the ROH Tag-Team Championships at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.

All four teams involved in this one, which includes The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) and The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), make their way down and settle inside the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action early on, and then we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this one continues.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action and then The Kingdom nearly steal the win with a blatant low blow and a Hail Mary off the ropes. The pin is broken up, however, and then Jeff hits a swanton bomb on Chuck. Jeff is yanked out of the ring and Vincent hits a top-rope spot to steal the pin.

With the win, The Righteous moves on to challenge MJF & Adam Cole for the ROH Tag-Team Titles at the PLE on 10/1 in Seattle, WA. After the match, we see a vicious beat down of Best Friends at the hands of The Kingdom duo of Taven and Bennett.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders To ROH Tag-Team Titles: The Righteous

AEW Trios Championships

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The Dark Order

We head to a commercial break after the ROH Tag-Team Title Eliminator wraps up. When we return, we see The Dark Order trio of Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver make their way to the ring for our next match of the evening.

From there, The Dark Order entrance tune dies down and the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed's theme hits the house speakers inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Max Caster comes out freestyle rapping accompanied by Anthony Bowens and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn.

Both teams are in the ring and ready to rock and roll in this AEW Trios Championship match. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see The Acclaimed jump into the early offensive lead but The Dark Order start to shift the momentum in their favor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the advertising time out, we see The Dark Order still very much in the offensive driver's seats. John Silver hits some impressive power spots. It isn't long after that, however, that The Acclaimed make the much-needed hot tag.

"Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn hits the ring with a ton of energy and helps shift the offensive momentum into the favor of the champs. Caster ends up hitting his Mic Drop off the top-rope after a Fame-Asser from Gunn. Bowens finishes off and gets the pin fall victory. With the win, The Acclaimed retain their Trios titles. We head to another commercial on that note.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart

When we return from the break, we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening here on the special two-hour "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

We hear the familiar sounds of Skye Blue's theme music and out comes the women's wrestling contender for singles action. She settles in the ring and her music dies down. She awaits the arrival of her opposition.

The lights go down and the dark and ominous theme song for Julia Hart plays. Out comes the women's contender accompanied by a member of The House of Black, Brody King. The lights go out again and when they come back on this time, we see Hart and King in the ring.

King heads out to the floor in Hart's corner at ringside. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one-on-one showdown between Hart and Blue. After some back-and-forth action, we see Hart settle into the offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Blue and Hart in the middle of a slugfest in the middle of the ring. Blue gets the better of the exchange and lays out Hart. She heads to the top-rope for a high spot, but Hart cuts her off and climbs up after her.

She goes for a super-plex off the top but keeps her legs hooked so only Skye takes the big fall to the mat as she remains hung upside down in a tree of woe type position. Hart looks for Hartless but Blue counters into a crucifix for a pin attempt. Hart kicks out. Skye looks for Skye Fall, but Hart avoids it and takes her out with a big shot to the back of the head. Hart gets in Hartless for the win.

Winner: Julia Hart

Mike Santana vs. Bronson Boulder

We shoot to a quick backstage word from The Bullet Club about Jay White's match against Andrade El Idolo on Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision.

After this wraps up, we return inside the arena and Mike Santana makes his way out to the ring for his singles debut on Rampage: Grand Slam. Already in the ring is his opponent, Bronson Boulder from The Iron Savages.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Santana does well early on, but then the size and strength advantage of Bronson starts to show itself, as one-half of The Iron Savages starts to take over on offense.

Santana starts to fight back into competitive form. He hits a big lariat and a discus shot before laying the big man out with a senton. He follows that up with his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see Ortiz, the former tag-team partner of Mike Santana, appear at the top of the stage. Santana walks up and the two go face-to-face. Santana simply walks past him and heads to the back as Ortiz smirks. After that, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Mike Santana

ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships

The Mogul Embassy (C) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & The Young Bucks

It's main event time!

After Excalibur speed-reads through updates to the lineups for tomorrow night's AEW Collision, next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 pay-per-view, we shift gears and get ready for our final match of the evening.

With that said, we hear The Elite theme music playing and out comes the three-man team of "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson). The trio head to the ring looking to capture ROH gold before the end of the evening.

Now the reigning and defending champions' theme hits and out comes The Mogul Embassy trio of "The Machine" Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. Both teams are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see some basic opening back-and-forth action and then The Young Bucks and Page start hitting big high spots that pops the crowd. Shortly afterwards, the familiar sounds of Shane "Swerve" Strickland's theme can be heard. Out comes the leader of The Mogul Embassy to watch on the entrance ramp.

The arrival of Swerve causes a distraction for Hangman, which allows The Mogul Embassy to shift the offensive momentum in their favor. As they continue to dominate the action, isolating Page in the ring and utilizing frequent tags to keep fresh men on him at all times, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see The Mogul Embassy still beating down the challengers as Swerve is shown still watching on from the entrance ramp. As The Elite trio start to show signs of life, we see Hangman fire up on offense. He rolls up Brian Cage and scores the pin fall victory. We have new ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions!

As soon as the bell sounded to announce Hangman Page and The Young Bucks as the new ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions, we see Page stand up and walk over to Swerve Strickland, who is on the ring apron. They stare each other down and then Swerve heads to the back with a sadistic smile on his face. The Young Bucks and Hangman Page celebrate with their newly won titles in the ring. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions: "Hangman" Adam Page & The Young Bucks