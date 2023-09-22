Tony Khan Shares His Personal Wrestling Mount Rushmore

During a recent episode of the Superstar Crossover podcast, Tony Khan disclosed the four wrestling legends who make up his personal Mount Rushmore of the sport. He stated:

“For me, it’s a great question, I would say Ricky Steamboat, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart.”

Interestingly, Bret Hart was a special guest at AEW's inaugural event, Double Or Nothing 2019, where he introduced the AEW World Championship.

Khan further elaborated on his admiration for Bret Hart, describing him as an individual of true class and skill, saying:

“He’s a very classy person when you meet him in real life, and he’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In person, he’s a real gentleman, too.”

Khan concluded by praising Bret Hart for his role in AEW's history, adding:

“It was great to have Bret Hart be the first person ever to pull the AEW World Championship out of the bag at the first-ever Double or Nothing.”