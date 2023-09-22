WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

AEW Rampage Grand Slam SPOILERS for Tonight 9/22/2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2023

AEW Rampage Grand Slam SPOILERS for Tonight 9/22/2023

Tonight's AEW Rampage will feature a special two-hour Grand Slam edition, taped earlier this week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC, both preceding and following the Grand Slam Dynamite episode. Catch the action at 10pm ET on TNT

Here are some spoilers for this evening's matchups:

- Santana emerged victorious over Bear Boulder. Ortiz later made an appearance on stage, locking eyes with Santana who approached him, but Ortiz departed without confrontation.

- FTW Champion Hook teamed up with AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy to best Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Anna Jay.

- The team of Sting and Darby Allin vanquished Christian Cage and AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus.

- Adam Page joined forces with The Young Bucks to secure a win over Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona, capturing the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles. During the match, Swerve Strickland appeared to mock Hangman.

- Don Callis introduced Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita for a mic segment. The discussion was interrupted by Chris Jericho, leading to a brawl with Guevara. Takeshita intervened with a chair shot, before Kenny Omega made an unexpected appearance to rescue Jericho.

- Julia Hart beat Skye Blue, accompanied by Brody King.

- In a four-way battle, The Righteous outlasted The Hardys, The Best Friends, and The Kingdom to secure the #1 contender spot for the ROH World Tag Team Titles, currently held by Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, at WrestleDream.

- AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn held on to their titles, defeating The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver.


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84078/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π