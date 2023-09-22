WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW WrestleDream Projected to Draw Smallest PPV Audience in Recent Years

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2023

AEW WrestleDream Projected to Draw Smallest PPV Audience in Recent Years

AEW's first-ever WrestleDream pay-per-view, scheduled for Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, WA, is seeing underwhelming ticket sales. The event, designed to pay homage to the late Antonio Inoki, founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), will notably lack the presence of top NJPW talent.

According to Dave Meltzer in a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event has only sold 5,005 tickets, indicating it "looks to be the lowest PPV audience since the pandemic." Meanwhile, WrestleTix notes that the venue's seating arrangement is configured for 7,566 attendees. The last AEW event at this location, an episode of Dynamite in January 2023, also factored into this discussion.

For context, AEW shows at Daily's Place during the pandemic had lower attendance due to health guidelines. However, when comparing post-pandemic attendance figures for shows not at Daily's Place, All Out attracted 10,126 fans in 2021, Revolution had 8,359 in 2022, and Double or Nothing drew in 9,000 in 2023.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Special on 9/20/23 Attracts 984,000 Viewers

Viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite climbs to 984,000, a noticeable increase from last week's 888,000. In terms of the coveted 18-49 ag [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 04:42PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #wrestledream

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84075/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π