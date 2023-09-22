AEW WrestleDream Projected to Draw Smallest PPV Audience in Recent Years

AEW's first-ever WrestleDream pay-per-view, scheduled for Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, WA, is seeing underwhelming ticket sales. The event, designed to pay homage to the late Antonio Inoki, founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), will notably lack the presence of top NJPW talent.

According to Dave Meltzer in a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event has only sold 5,005 tickets, indicating it "looks to be the lowest PPV audience since the pandemic." Meanwhile, WrestleTix notes that the venue's seating arrangement is configured for 7,566 attendees. The last AEW event at this location, an episode of Dynamite in January 2023, also factored into this discussion.

For context, AEW shows at Daily's Place during the pandemic had lower attendance due to health guidelines. However, when comparing post-pandemic attendance figures for shows not at Daily's Place, All Out attracted 10,126 fans in 2021, Revolution had 8,359 in 2022, and Double or Nothing drew in 9,000 in 2023.