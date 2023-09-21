WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Special on 9/20/23 Attracts 984,000 Viewers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite climbs to 984,000, a noticeable increase from last week's 888,000.

In terms of the coveted 18-49 age group, the episode scored a 0.36 rating, showing a rise from last week's 0.31. The numbers were confirmed by Sports TV Ratings. This marks AEW's most-watched episode since February 22, 2023, and the highest rating in the key demographic since September 14, 2022.

For context, last year's Grand Slam event attracted 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 key demographic rating, while the 2021 edition garnered 1.273 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the key demo.

AEW Revisits Iconic Shawn Michaels WWE Moment in Jericho vs. Guevara Match at Dynamite Grand Slam

Two decades ago, at WWE WrestleMania 19, the wrestling world was enthralled by a classic bout between legends Shawn Michaels and Chris Jeric [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 09:52AM


