AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Special on 9/20/23 Attracts 984,000 Viewers

Viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite climbs to 984,000, a noticeable increase from last week's 888,000.
In terms of the coveted 18-49 age group, the episode scored a 0.36 rating, showing a rise from last week's 0.31. The numbers were confirmed by Sports TV Ratings. This marks AEW's most-watched episode since February 22, 2023, and the highest rating in the key demographic since September 14, 2022.
For context, last year's Grand Slam event attracted 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 key demographic rating, while the 2021 edition garnered 1.273 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the key demo.
⚡ AEW Revisits Iconic Shawn Michaels WWE Moment in Jericho vs. Guevara Match at Dynamite Grand Slam
Two decades ago, at WWE WrestleMania 19, the wrestling world was enthralled by a classic bout between legends Shawn Michaels and Chris Jeric [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 09:52AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com