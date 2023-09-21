AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Special on 9/20/23 Attracts 984,000 Viewers

Viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite climbs to 984,000, a noticeable increase from last week's 888,000.

In terms of the coveted 18-49 age group, the episode scored a 0.36 rating, showing a rise from last week's 0.31. The numbers were confirmed by Sports TV Ratings. This marks AEW's most-watched episode since February 22, 2023, and the highest rating in the key demographic since September 14, 2022.

For context, last year's Grand Slam event attracted 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 key demographic rating, while the 2021 edition garnered 1.273 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the key demo.