Stevie Richards Claims AEW Took Down His Video Discussing Jon Moxley's Injury

Veteran Stevie Richards, known for his in-depth Youtube series "What Went Wrong," has turned his critical gaze towards AEW. In the series, Richards offers a comprehensive breakdown of various events and injuries in the wrestling world.

Recently, Richards published a video dissecting the mishap that led to Jon Moxley's injury at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. In case you missed it, Moxley was apparently disoriented during the match, prompting him to deliberately lose to Rey Fenix, who was subsequently crowned AEW International Champion. Although Moxley exited the ring unassisted, it's widely suspected that he sustained a concussion.

The situation became more complicated as AEW reportedly disapproved of Richards' video. The belief is that Moxley's concussion occurred early in the match, and he continued to wrestle while impaired. Richards aired his concerns about this on Twitter.

New video just went live.



What Went Wrong? Jon Moxley Get Tombstone Piledriver FOR REAL.....TWICE?... https://t.co/v05OAlBwka



God forbid, someone in @AEW is not going to recover one day if this continues. — Stevie Richards (@bWoStevie) September 21, 2023