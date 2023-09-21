WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stevie Richards Claims AEW Took Down His Video Discussing Jon Moxley's Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

Veteran Stevie Richards, known for his in-depth Youtube series "What Went Wrong," has turned his critical gaze towards AEW. In the series, Richards offers a comprehensive breakdown of various events and injuries in the wrestling world. 

Recently, Richards published a video dissecting the mishap that led to Jon Moxley's injury at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. In case you missed it, Moxley was apparently disoriented during the match, prompting him to deliberately lose to Rey Fenix, who was subsequently crowned AEW International Champion. Although Moxley exited the ring unassisted, it's widely suspected that he sustained a concussion.

The situation became more complicated as AEW reportedly disapproved of Richards' video. The belief is that Moxley's concussion occurred early in the match, and he continued to wrestle while impaired. Richards aired his concerns about this on Twitter.


