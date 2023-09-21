Hulu Announces Impending Expiration of WWE Streaming Rights

A Hulu support account disclosed on social media that Hulu's license to stream WWE content is nearing its expiration date. This encompasses replays of shows like RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and additional offerings such as Main Event, Superstars, NXT Level Up, en Espaol, 205 Live, Total Divas, and Total Bellas. In a social media response to an inquiry about the status of WWE content, Hulu Support stated:

"Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we'll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!"



