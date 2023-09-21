WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulu Announces Impending Expiration of WWE Streaming Rights

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2023

A Hulu support account disclosed on social media that Hulu's license to stream WWE content is nearing its expiration date. This encompasses replays of shows like RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and additional offerings such as Main Event, Superstars, NXT Level Up, en Espaol, 205 Live, Total Divas, and Total Bellas. In a social media response to an inquiry about the status of WWE content, Hulu Support stated:

"Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we'll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!"

WWE Secures Approximately 40% Higher Rights Fees for SmackDown Return to USA Network

WWE's broadcasting contracts for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown are set to expire next year. Presently, RAW and NXT are broadcast on the USA Networ [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2023 10:30AM


#wwe #hulu

