AEW Revisits Iconic Shawn Michaels WWE Moment in Jericho vs. Guevara Match at Dynamite Grand Slam

Two decades ago, at WWE WrestleMania 19, the wrestling world was enthralled by a classic bout between legends Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho. The clash stole the show and remains etched in the memories of fans as one of the greatest WrestleMania matches. What made the match even more unforgettable was the shocking post-match interaction between the two wrestlers.

After sealing the win, Michaels extended his hand for a handshake as a sign of respect. But Jericho, in a surprising twist, embraced Michaels only to low-blow him moments later. Fast forward to AEW's Dynamite Grand Slam, and history seems to have repeated itself.

In a recent showdown, Chris Jericho went head-to-head with his protégé, Sammy Guevara. After claiming victory, a similar post-match moment occurred. Guevara stunned the audience by striking Jericho after a faux display of respect, effectively making a villainous turn. Fans couldn't help but draw parallels between this new AEW episode and the memorable WrestleMania 19 moment.